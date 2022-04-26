IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

  • Sarah Silverman on turning memoir ‘The Bedwetter’ into a musical

    04:51

  • How the Dorothy dress from 'Wizard of Oz' was found in shoebox

    02:59

  • Bad Bunny cast as Marvel's first Latino superhero in 'El Muerto'

    00:45

  • Anne Hathaway shows off her ‘coastal grandmother’ look

    00:52

  • ‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe’: See an exclusive preview

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    See the first poster for new Whitney Houston biopic

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    New video of Alec Baldwin moments after 'Rust' shooting released

    02:18

  • ‘Memphis’ author Tara M. Stringfellow answers fan questions

    05:16

  • 'The Home Edit' hosts give Hoda's office a makeover

    07:38

  • Vanessa Bayer on how childhood cancer influenced 'I Love That For You'

    09:56

  • Stranger helps Jenna Bush Hager after her zipper split

    03:12

  • Hoda Kotb on why podcast interview with Viola Davis might be her favorite

    01:56

  • Must-see moments from the second weekend of Coachella

    04:37

  • 3rd Hour hosts share their dream breakfasts

    05:36

  • Cristin Milioti reveals why she doesn't like to watch herself on screen

    05:00

  • Trey McBride set to be one of the first NFL draft pick with same-sex parents

    03:51

  • Prince Louis turns 4! See new pics taken by Kate Middleton

    00:35

  • Kevin Bacon reacts to 36-year-old movie ad still in NYC subway station

    01:14

  • Former TODAY co-host Jim Hartz dies at 82

    00:40

  • Sheinelle Jones remembers her late grandfather Dr. Val Brown Sr.

    02:13

TODAY

See the first poster for new Whitney Houston biopic

00:50

Whitney Houston is set to be the focus of a new biopic titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” See the new poster featuring actor Naomi Ackie, perfectly re-creating the “leather jacket and jeans” look from the “So Emotional” music video.April 26, 2022

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake have the time of their lives golfing with Patrick Mahomes

  • Sarah Silverman on turning memoir ‘The Bedwetter’ into a musical

    04:51

  • How the Dorothy dress from 'Wizard of Oz' was found in shoebox

    02:59

  • Bad Bunny cast as Marvel's first Latino superhero in 'El Muerto'

    00:45

  • Anne Hathaway shows off her ‘coastal grandmother’ look

    00:52

  • ‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe’: See an exclusive preview

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    See the first poster for new Whitney Houston biopic

    00:50

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All