See the 1st pic of Ryan Gosling as tan, toned 'Ken' for ‘Barbie’ flick

Gloria Estefan, Andy Garcia on reimagined ‘Father of the Bride’05:36
Joshua Jackson teases new details for ‘Fatal Attraction’ series00:51
- Now Playing
See the 1st pic of Ryan Gosling as tan, toned 'Ken' for ‘Barbie’ flick00:52
- UP NEXT
Uzo Aduba shares the special meaning behind her middle name06:27
Exes Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt say ‘I love you’ in GOOP interview02:45
See Bryan Cranston dance with BRELAND in commercial break05:46
Ed Helms reveals the missing tooth scene in 'The Hangover' is real05:07
Dakota Johnson on producing, starring in ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’04:50
‘Jeopardy’ contestant mixes up Michael Caine and Mick Jagger00:57
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes top grossing film of 202200:29
Amber Heard reflects on what went wrong: ‘I’m not a likable victim’08:52
Jenny Mollen shares real life inspiration behind ‘City of Likes’05:48
Bryan Cranston shares hilariously sweet story about John Ritter03:56
Bryan Cranston on ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large,’ his ‘chia pet’ beard06:03
Rebel Wilson addresses being outed by Australian newspaper04:07
‘Impractical Jokers’ on 9th season, funniest joke gone wrong05:37
Beloved kid's author Kate DiCamillo on getting 473 rejection letters05:29
Sesame Street is headed for the big stage in off-Broadway play00:29
Stanley Tucci shares his disdain for pineapple as a pizza topping01:11
Amber Heard says she stands by ‘every word' of her testimony10:35
Gloria Estefan, Andy Garcia on reimagined ‘Father of the Bride’05:36
Joshua Jackson teases new details for ‘Fatal Attraction’ series00:51
- Now Playing
See the 1st pic of Ryan Gosling as tan, toned 'Ken' for ‘Barbie’ flick00:52
- UP NEXT
Uzo Aduba shares the special meaning behind her middle name06:27
Exes Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt say ‘I love you’ in GOOP interview02:45
See Bryan Cranston dance with BRELAND in commercial break05:46
Play All
Play All