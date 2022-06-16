IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

  • Gloria Estefan, Andy Garcia on reimagined ‘Father of the Bride’

    05:36

  • Joshua Jackson teases new details for ‘Fatal Attraction’ series

    00:51
  • Now Playing

    See the 1st pic of Ryan Gosling as tan, toned 'Ken' for ‘Barbie’ flick

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Uzo Aduba shares the special meaning behind her middle name

    06:27

  • Exes Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt say ‘I love you’ in GOOP interview

    02:45

  • See Bryan Cranston dance with BRELAND in commercial break

    05:46

  • Ed Helms reveals the missing tooth scene in 'The Hangover' is real

    05:07

  • Dakota Johnson on producing, starring in ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’

    04:50

  • ‘Jeopardy’ contestant mixes up Michael Caine and Mick Jagger

    00:57

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes top grossing film of 2022

    00:29

  • Amber Heard reflects on what went wrong: ‘I’m not a likable victim’

    08:52

  • Jenny Mollen shares real life inspiration behind ‘City of Likes’

    05:48

  • Bryan Cranston shares hilariously sweet story about John Ritter

    03:56

  • Bryan Cranston on ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large,’ his ‘chia pet’ beard

    06:03

  • Rebel Wilson addresses being outed by Australian newspaper

    04:07

  • ‘Impractical Jokers’ on 9th season, funniest joke gone wrong

    05:37

  • Beloved kid's author Kate DiCamillo on getting 473 rejection letters

    05:29

  • Sesame Street is headed for the big stage in off-Broadway play

    00:29

  • Stanley Tucci shares his disdain for pineapple as a pizza topping

    01:11

  • Amber Heard says she stands by ‘every word' of her testimony

    10:35

TODAY

See the 1st pic of Ryan Gosling as tan, toned 'Ken' for ‘Barbie’ flick

00:52

A first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in “Barbie” was released, sending people into a frenzy over his bleach blonde hair and tan, toned abs.June 16, 2022

  • Gloria Estefan, Andy Garcia on reimagined ‘Father of the Bride’

    05:36

  • Joshua Jackson teases new details for ‘Fatal Attraction’ series

    00:51
  • Now Playing

    See the 1st pic of Ryan Gosling as tan, toned 'Ken' for ‘Barbie’ flick

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Uzo Aduba shares the special meaning behind her middle name

    06:27

  • Exes Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt say ‘I love you’ in GOOP interview

    02:45

  • See Bryan Cranston dance with BRELAND in commercial break

    05:46

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All