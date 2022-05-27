See sweet moment TODAY producer got surprised by twins

- Now Playing
See sweet moment TODAY producer got surprised by twins03:11
- UP NEXT
Sea captain reunites with one of the refugees he saved in 197804:16
Hoda and Jenna surprise unsuspecting people in NYC with trivia05:46
Jenna Bush Hager recounts running from USS Bataan to 30 Rock02:47
Military servicemen, women play tug-of-war on TODAY plaza!02:30
First all-Black Mt. Everest climbing team reflects on historic summit02:50
Kids teach friend how to ride his bike (without training wheels!)00:38
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 25, 202201:33
Exclusive: MacKenzie Scott donates $122M to Big Brothers Big Sisters05:24
Son’s surprise reunion after 7 years sends mom into tears00:44
See Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila star in school play03:23
Arizona couple welcomes quadruplets after infertility struggles01:30
Craig Melvin gets fun birthday sendoff from fans in South Carolina01:39
Summer finds for the beach or pool (plus Craig gets sweet surprise)04:49
Hearing-impaired grad pays it forward as an audiology doctor03:51
Watch: Harry Styles fans overcome with emotion by free tour tickets01:30
Grad gets surprise reunion with military brother during ceremony00:54
First all-Black team to summit Mount Everest shares their journey04:52
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 18, 202201:05
Hoda Kotb opens up about 'good parts' of being an 'older mom'07:04
- Now Playing
See sweet moment TODAY producer got surprised by twins03:11
- UP NEXT
Sea captain reunites with one of the refugees he saved in 197804:16
Hoda and Jenna surprise unsuspecting people in NYC with trivia05:46
Jenna Bush Hager recounts running from USS Bataan to 30 Rock02:47
Military servicemen, women play tug-of-war on TODAY plaza!02:30
First all-Black Mt. Everest climbing team reflects on historic summit02:50
Play All
Play All