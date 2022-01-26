See Mila Kunis and Demi Moore poke fun at shared history with Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis and Demi Moore are poking fun at their shared romantic history with Ashton Kutcher in a new Super Bowl ad for AT&T. Moore was married to Kutcher from 2005 to 2013 and Kunis has been married to him since 2015.Jan. 26, 2022
