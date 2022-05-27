See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

- Now Playing
See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown00:55
- UP NEXT
Kids teach friend how to ride his bike (without training wheels!)00:38
Grad gets surprise reunion with military brother during ceremony00:54
Twins bring step-mom to tears with surprise adoption request01:13
College athlete walks onstage at graduation after spinal cord injury00:50
Maria Shriver encourages college graduates to confront their fears01:27
Couple holds mid-air wedding ceremony on plane after flight delay01:13
Watch a drama-queen cat fake an injury in hopes of coming inside00:40
Family photo shoot turns into emotional marriage proposal01:06
Newlywed couple lets groom’s grandparents have their first dance00:51
Soldier surprises 16-year-old brother at his high school00:52
Duke’s Coach K surprised with adorable puppy for retirement00:56
Crowd encourages young swimmer to jump off diving board00:44
’Ring that bell!’: Dick Vitale celebrates end of chemotherapy00:39
See this tired dog get a ride home in style from Good Samaritan00:34
Watch this couple’s dream of starting a family come true00:57
Toddler less than impressed while sledding in New Hampshire00:43
TikTok’s Brittany and Ryan treated to Knicks game, meet Derrick Rose01:13
Watch: Soldier dad surprises his kids in heartwarming reunion00:43
Bride’s daughter surprises groom with adoption letter00:55
- Now Playing
See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown00:55
- UP NEXT
Kids teach friend how to ride his bike (without training wheels!)00:38
Grad gets surprise reunion with military brother during ceremony00:54
Twins bring step-mom to tears with surprise adoption request01:13
College athlete walks onstage at graduation after spinal cord injury00:50
Maria Shriver encourages college graduates to confront their fears01:27
Play All
Play All