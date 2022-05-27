IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

00:55

LeBron James ​​stopped by his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio to surprise students. See the heartwarming moment when the basketball legend walked in! TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie has your Morning Boost.May 27, 2022

‘Love you all’: LeBron James surprises Ohio students on their last day of school

