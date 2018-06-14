See Kim Kardashian West and freed inmate Alice Johnson meet for the first timePlay Video - 10:10
June 14th, 2018
See Kim Kardashian West and freed inmate Alice Johnson meet for the first time
Great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence on a nonviolent drug offense was commuted by President Trump, and Kim Kardashian West, who urged President Trump to free Johnson, speak exclusively to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb. “It became this mission that I just didn’t want to give up,” West says. Johnson that when she learned she’d be freed, “I went into full-fledged Pentecostal holy dance!” More on this story here.