IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has items you’ll love ahead of Valentine’s Day — starting at $14

  • Watch: J. Lo and Maluma help one man pull off a surprise engagement!

    05:36

  • Jennifer Lopez on why she relates to her character in ‘Marry Me’

    06:35

  • See Hoda’s cameo on Jennifer Lopez movie ‘Marry Me’

    02:20

  • Jabari Banks talks taking on Will Smith’s role in ‘Bel-Air’

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    See Kia’s Super Bowl ad set to the tune of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Bel-Air’ cast talks reimagined series with TODAY’s Al Roker

    04:37

  • ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ directors talk about front-row seat to Kanye West

    04:21

  • Eugene Levy stars in action-packed Nissan Super Bowl ad

    00:54

  • ‘Gaslit’ trailer: Get first look at series centered around Watergate scandal

    00:59

  • ‘The Thing About Pam’ true-crime series from NBC: See exclusive sneak peek

    01:15

  • Jennifer Lopez, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have hilarious discussion around People cover

    06:46

  • Candace Cameron Bure shares last text exchange with Bob Saget

    07:37

  • Candace Cameron Bure on friendship with Bob Saget: 'He was so emotionally available'

    00:58

  • Shaun White answers the biggest snowboarding questions

    05:01

  • Vivica A. Fox reveals why she always makes her bed in a hotel

    03:43

  • Justin Sylvester shares latest scoop on Kristen Bell, Tom Brady, Janet Jackson

    05:27

  • Alicia Silverstone on her viral ‘that’s not my name’ TikTok challenge

    04:39

  • 8-year-old sneaks his own book onto library shelf and becomes a hit

    03:28

  • Get your exclusive first look at the Budweiser Clydesdales

    01:40

  • Watch Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd star in Lay’s Super Bowl Commercial

    01:09

TODAY

See Kia’s Super Bowl ad set to the tune of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

01:48

Get a sneak peek at Kia’s ad set to air during the Super Bowl featuring an electric vehicle and a robotic dog to the tune of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” but Bonnie Tyler.Feb. 3, 2022

This Super Bowl ad will make you fall in love with a robotic dog

  • Watch: J. Lo and Maluma help one man pull off a surprise engagement!

    05:36

  • Jennifer Lopez on why she relates to her character in ‘Marry Me’

    06:35

  • See Hoda’s cameo on Jennifer Lopez movie ‘Marry Me’

    02:20

  • Jabari Banks talks taking on Will Smith’s role in ‘Bel-Air’

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    See Kia’s Super Bowl ad set to the tune of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Bel-Air’ cast talks reimagined series with TODAY’s Al Roker

    04:37

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All