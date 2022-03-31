Exclusive: Get an inside look at the US Space Force
04:21
NBC’s Tom Costello shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the work of Space Force, the United State’s newest military branch. Inside the classified satellite command center, he gets an inside look into the threats the military are already working to contain, including intimidation tactics from China and Russia.March 31, 2022
