See how Beverly Johnson and Miss J. Alexander prep for Fashion Week
10:24
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager sit down with supermodel Beverly Johnson in Studio 1A as she gets ready for New York fashion Week. Outside on the plaza, they’re joined by runway coach Miss J. Alexander to learn how to strut their stuff like the pros.Feb. 16, 2022
