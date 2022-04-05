See first trailer for Sex Pistols series ‘Pistol’

A new six-part series on the punk rock icons the Sex Pistols is headed to Hulu. “Pistol” will explore how a group of working-class kids went on to leave a lasting impact on punk culture and music in the 70s. The show will premiere on May 31st.April 5, 2022
