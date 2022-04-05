IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop the best in skin care and 12 other editor-approved beauty favorites 

  • Olivia Rodrigo drops one of her Grammy awards on the red carpet

    00:40

  • Thomas Rhett talks about his new album, his kids

    02:49

  • Mariska Hargitay posts sweet shout-out for Chris Meloni’s birthday

    00:54

  • Behind the scenes of Fallon and Kimmel’s April Fool’s prank

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    See first trailer for Sex Pistols series ‘Pistol’

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL

    03:44

  • Britney Spears confirms she is a writing a memoir

    00:43

  • Harrison Ford to star in new Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’

    00:42

  • Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money

    02:16

  • Mayim Bialik on ‘As They Made Us’ and ‘Jeopardy!’

    09:38

  • Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys

    05:08

  • Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name?

    04:16

  • 5 new book releases to read this April

    04:00

  • Alison Brie on ‘Roar,’ ‘Mad Men,’ running lines with Dave Franco

    04:13

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow

    01:09

  • Leonard Nimoy’s 'Spock' ears donated to the Smithsonian Museum

    01:08

  • Eric Church offers free show after canceling gig to watch NCAA game

    00:58

  • Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows in April Fool’s joke

    01:41

  • Remembering Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ star who has died at 93

    02:04

  • 2022 Grammys: See the big winners from music’s biggest night

    03:08

TODAY

See first trailer for Sex Pistols series ‘Pistol’

01:06

A new six-part series on the punk rock icons the Sex Pistols is headed to Hulu. “Pistol” will explore how a group of working-class kids went on to leave a lasting impact on punk culture and music in the 70s. The show will premiere on May 31st.April 5, 2022

  • Olivia Rodrigo drops one of her Grammy awards on the red carpet

    00:40

  • Thomas Rhett talks about his new album, his kids

    02:49

  • Mariska Hargitay posts sweet shout-out for Chris Meloni’s birthday

    00:54

  • Behind the scenes of Fallon and Kimmel’s April Fool’s prank

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    See first trailer for Sex Pistols series ‘Pistol’

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL

    03:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All