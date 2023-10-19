Netflix and bill: Streaming giant announce increased prices
Taylor Swift's Eras film sparks debate on movie theater etiquette
Andrew Huberman on helping people optimize their lives and health
Will Smith joins Jada's book tour, says he's happiest he's ever been
Netflix doc goes behind the scenes of Chris Rock, Kevin Hart tour
Burt Young, known as Paulie in ‘Rocky’ franchise, dies at 83
Simone Biles talks world championships, Olympics, Taylor Swift
Poet Cleo Wade reads a poem from new book ‘Remember Love’
‘Smith Sisters Live’ hosts share what to watch and listen to this fall
Tyler Perry shares life story in new documentary ‘Maxine’s Baby’
Halloween costumes you can pull from your closet
Where is ‘David After Dentist’ nearly 15 years after going viral?
Bobby Flay mourns the loss of his beloved cat Nacho
‘SNL’ premiere with Pete Davidson soars in the ratings
Britney Spears says she had abortion while with Justin Timberlake
Prosecutors want to recharge Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting
Barry Manilow remembers Suzanne Somers: ‘I’ll miss her forever’
Erin Andrews talks motherhood, whether she'll have another baby
See Jada Pinkett Smith reunite with 'surrogate mother' Debbie Allen
Jada Pinkett Smith on reactions to her headline-making interviews
Andrew Huberman on helping people optimize their lives and health
Dr. Andrew Huberman, the man behind the wildly popular podcast “The Huberman Lab,” sits down with Maria Shriver to talk about his chart-topping podcast that dives into topics like dopamine and neuroplasticity. "They seem to stick around for the science and they end up learning tools that can help their mental health and physical health," he says of his listeners.Oct. 19, 2023
