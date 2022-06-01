IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Walk your way to good health! Get our 30-day workout plan for June

  • Now Playing

    See first glimpse of Queen Elizabeth arriving to Platinum Jubilee

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    These are the Jubilee events Queen Elizabeth is likely to attend

    03:20

  • Find out what’s in store for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

    03:59

  • Royal family prepares for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

    04:52

  • ‘Born to Rule: When Charles Is King’ podcast premieres May 30th

    00:47

  • Queen Elizabeth will not take salute during Trooping the Colour

    03:22

  • Tom Cruise hits ‘Top Gun’ red carpet with William and Kate

    01:55

  • Platinum Jubilee plans revealed, but will the queen attend?

    01:29

  • Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealed

    01:01

  • Queen Elizabeth makes surprise appearance at Paddington Station

    00:31

  • New doc explores how Princess Diana was treated by the media

    01:02

  • Queen is seen walking for first time in months at Jubilee celebration

    00:34

  • Queen Elizabeth attends royal horse show, easing health concerns

    02:13

  • Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since March

    00:34

  • Queen's Parliament absence ‘very significant,’ royal editor says

    02:40

  • Queen Elizabeth misses Parliament opening due to 'mobility issues'

    02:12

  • Here’s why Prince Harry won’t be on the balcony at the Queen’s Jubilee

    03:30

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Queen’s Jubilee in June

    02:39

  • Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

    02:31

  • Security breach at Queen’s Windsor Castle under investigation

    02:04

TODAY

See first glimpse of Queen Elizabeth arriving to Platinum Jubilee

03:37

Excitement is building for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee as bad weather moves into the area – but that’s not stopping crowds from gathering in the rain for a front-row seat to history. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.June 1, 2022

Queen Elizabeth arrives for Platinum Jubilee after her flight was delayed due to lightning

  • Now Playing

    See first glimpse of Queen Elizabeth arriving to Platinum Jubilee

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    These are the Jubilee events Queen Elizabeth is likely to attend

    03:20

  • Find out what’s in store for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

    03:59

  • Royal family prepares for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

    04:52

  • ‘Born to Rule: When Charles Is King’ podcast premieres May 30th

    00:47

  • Queen Elizabeth will not take salute during Trooping the Colour

    03:22

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All