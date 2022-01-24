See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death
00:42
Share this -
copied
A newly released video shows legendary actor Betty White 11 days before she passed away in December. It was originally recorded as a thank-you message for fans on what would have been her 100th birthday.Jan. 24, 2022
Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski talk new series ‘The Gilded Age’
05:07
Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’
05:10
‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character
04:45
Now Playing
See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death
00:42
UP NEXT
In new Apple TV+ ad, Jon Hamm really wants some face time on screen