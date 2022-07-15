IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 68% off cooling pillows, headband headphones and more

  • Now Playing

    See a young girl ask her stepdad to adopt her during wedding

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    What to know before bringing kids to a water park

    04:18

  • Family greeted by manatee while surfing off Florida coast

    00:52

  • Tom Brady opens up about parenting alongside Gisele Bündchen

    01:07

  • Catherine Reitman talks ‘authentic motherhood’ in ‘Workin’ Moms’

    03:46

  • Get your game on this summer with these playful toys

    04:55

  • Hoda Kotb’s daughter saved up her money for the sweetest reason

    02:28

  • Teen paralyzed by cancer inspires mother’s fitness journey

    04:17

  • Fun, affordable ways to keep your family entertained this summer

    06:12

  • Little Leaguers hit the ground as gunfire erupts during game

    03:18

  • See the sweet photos Jenna Bush Hager took while on vacation

    01:44

  • Pediatrician shares guide for a happy, purposeful summer with kids

    05:02

  • Teen athlete shares recovery story after traumatic brain injury

    04:42

  • 7 creative toys and activities the whole family can enjoy outside

    05:08

  • Christina Geist talks new children’s book ‘Buddy’s New Buddy’

    05:06

  • Mom turns loss of her child into mission to help other parents

    04:07

  • Meet the Tiktok dad with over 3 million kids

    04:20

  • ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy welcomes baby with honor to dad

    00:41

  • NBC’s Garrett Haake welcomes baby girl with wife Allison!

    00:30

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

TODAY

See a young girl ask her stepdad to adopt her during wedding

03:53

New York Live correspondent Joelle Garguilo joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with sweet and surprising stories to get you in a good mood this weekend. She shares a heartwarming story of a sister surprising her siblings with the news that she’s expecting, a young girl asking her stepdad to adopt her at the altar and more.July 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    See a young girl ask her stepdad to adopt her during wedding

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    What to know before bringing kids to a water park

    04:18

  • Family greeted by manatee while surfing off Florida coast

    00:52

  • Tom Brady opens up about parenting alongside Gisele Bündchen

    01:07

  • Catherine Reitman talks ‘authentic motherhood’ in ‘Workin’ Moms’

    03:46

  • Get your game on this summer with these playful toys

    04:55

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All