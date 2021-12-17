IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here's how you can help tornado victims throughout Kentucky

  • This spicy mega football calzone is perfect for game day

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    See a preview of Savannah's new cooking show on All Day, 'Starting from Scratch'

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    How to utilize your air fryer this season

    03:41

  • Ina Garten surprises Hoda and Jenna with sweet holiday treats (and huge cosmos)

    05:39

  • Al Roker visits NYC bakery where siblings are keeping tradition alive

    04:24

  • ‘Fix It with Food’ author shows how to make Vietnamese steak salad

    04:20

  • How to solve your holiday kitchen conundrums

    05:11

  • Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy

    04:43

  • Nutty for nuts? Make these irresistible mandel bread cookies | Saucy

    07:31

  • Alejandra Ramos makes chipotle-lime steak tacos in under 30 minutes | TODAY Food All Stars

    09:59

  • Jake Cohen makes rigatoni with a quick cherry tomato ragu | TODAY Food All Stars

    08:07

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams remakes a childhood favorite with crispy baked fish sticks | TODAY Food All Stars

    06:14

  • Anthony Contrino shares his favorite Christmas cookie recipes | Saucy

    24:51

  • Make-Ahead Monday: Roasted chicken thighs, chicken orzo soup

    04:36

  • Michelin-starred restaurant reacts to brutal review

    02:38

  • These 30-minute recipes make weeknight dinners a cinch on any budget

    24:53

  • From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays

    05:37

  • Try Joy Bauer’s eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates

    04:56

  • Serve this hearty ropa vieja dish for your holiday guests

    04:15

  • Al Roker serves up breakfast on the 3rd hour of TODAY

    00:35

TODAY

See a preview of Savannah's new cooking show on All Day, 'Starting from Scratch'

03:04

Chef and cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell helps TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie as she learns her way around the kitchen. The duo prepare Goop's cozy winter dinner in her new series on TODAY All Day.Dec. 17, 2021

  • This spicy mega football calzone is perfect for game day

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    See a preview of Savannah's new cooking show on All Day, 'Starting from Scratch'

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    How to utilize your air fryer this season

    03:41

  • Ina Garten surprises Hoda and Jenna with sweet holiday treats (and huge cosmos)

    05:39

  • Al Roker visits NYC bakery where siblings are keeping tradition alive

    04:24

  • ‘Fix It with Food’ author shows how to make Vietnamese steak salad

    04:20

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All