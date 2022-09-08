IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Heat relief in sight for the West over the weekend

    00:51

  • Nevada politician arrested in connection with murder of journalist

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Antony Blinken visits Ukraine, as fears grow over nuclear safety

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Blackout threat continues in California amid record heat wave

    02:11

  • Shooting spree in Memphis leaves at least 4 people dead

    02:53

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Sep. 7, 2022

    01:20

  • Stand Up for Heroes announces 2022 star-studded lineup

    00:42

  • Sue Bird ends legendary WNBA career with emotional farewell

    00:50

  • New details emerge in jogger death as the suspect heads to court

    02:20

  • Get an exclusive first look of Sunday Night Football's new logo

    01:16

  • Say it ain't snow! New York cancels snow days for the school year

    01:37

  • Julie Chin speaks out after having 'beginnings of stroke' on live TV

    06:26

  • Bull shark kills Pennsylvania woman vacationing in the Bahamas

    02:23

  • Roller coaster in Ohio's Cedar Point to close permanently

    00:27

  • Elizabeth Holmes requests new trial, citing fresh evidence

    00:24

  • Steve Bannon set to face criminal charges in New York

    00:24

  • Fears grow for ‘potential disaster’ at Ukraine nuclear plant

    02:00

  • Officials sound nationwide alarm over cyber attacks against schools

    02:41

  • Documents seized at Mar-a-Lago reportedly included nuclear info

    02:46

  • California braces for blackouts amid triple-digit temperatures

    03:28

TODAY

Antony Blinken visits Ukraine, as fears grow over nuclear safety

02:18

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, making an unannounced visit to the capital city of Kyiv. The visit comes amid fresh shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, despite calls from UN officials to create a safe zone around the plant. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY.Sept. 8, 2022

Blinken makes unannounced trip to Ukraine, will pledge $2.6 billion in security assistance to region

  • Heat relief in sight for the West over the weekend

    00:51

  • Nevada politician arrested in connection with murder of journalist

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Antony Blinken visits Ukraine, as fears grow over nuclear safety

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Blackout threat continues in California amid record heat wave

    02:11

  • Shooting spree in Memphis leaves at least 4 people dead

    02:53

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Sep. 7, 2022

    01:20

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All