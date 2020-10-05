Secret Service agents who drove Trump volunteered, Corey Lewandowski says

Secret Service agents who drove Trump volunteered, Corey Lewandowski says04:03
President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski joins TODAY to comment on Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis. He says that when he spoke to the president Saturday night, “he sounded exactly like the Donald Trump I’ve always talked to: upbeat, positive, ready to fight.” He defends the president’s decision to ride outside Walter Reed on Sunday, saying it’s his understanding that the Secret Service members who accompanied him volunteered for the assignment.