IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Casey Anthony’s parents take a lie detector test in A&E special02:24
American actor dies after small plane crashes in the Caribbean00:35
Stanley cup craze: Why all the frenzy over these colossal tumblers?02:48
Oscar Pistorius released from prison 11 years after killing girlfriend02:28
Las Vegas judge who was tackled by defendant speaks out02:09
Now Playing
What’s in the second batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents?01:37
UP NEXT
Countdown to Iowa caucuses: Trump predicts major victory02:35
Northeast cities prepare for weekend winter storm03:55
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's story is told in a new way in children's book05:07
Teens tasked with solving real court cases in novel reform program04:36
Jenna Bush Hager reveals January 2024 book club pick01:31
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right08:29
Golden retriever rescued after falling off a cliff during hike00:48
Claudine Gay pens NYT op-ed after resigning as Harvard president02:12
Manhunt underway after imam fatally shot outside NJ mosque00:32
Exclusive: How Eli Lilly’s making weight loss drugs more accessible06:49
Host apologizes after Aaron Rodgers’ accusation of Jimmy Kimmel02:38
Court video shows man lunging toward judge during sentencing02:03
Bomb threats against multiple state capitols force evacuations00:24
Concerns grow over shipping crisis playing out in the Red Sea02:06
What’s in the second batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents?01:37
A second batch of court documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein was unsealed, revealing primarily depositions transcripts, court filings and emails. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.Jan. 5, 2024
Casey Anthony’s parents take a lie detector test in A&E special02:24
American actor dies after small plane crashes in the Caribbean00:35
Stanley cup craze: Why all the frenzy over these colossal tumblers?02:48
Oscar Pistorius released from prison 11 years after killing girlfriend02:28
Las Vegas judge who was tackled by defendant speaks out02:09
Now Playing
What’s in the second batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents?01:37
UP NEXT
Countdown to Iowa caucuses: Trump predicts major victory02:35
Northeast cities prepare for weekend winter storm03:55
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's story is told in a new way in children's book05:07
Teens tasked with solving real court cases in novel reform program04:36
Jenna Bush Hager reveals January 2024 book club pick01:31
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right08:29
Golden retriever rescued after falling off a cliff during hike00:48
Claudine Gay pens NYT op-ed after resigning as Harvard president02:12
Manhunt underway after imam fatally shot outside NJ mosque00:32
Exclusive: How Eli Lilly’s making weight loss drugs more accessible06:49
Host apologizes after Aaron Rodgers’ accusation of Jimmy Kimmel02:38
Court video shows man lunging toward judge during sentencing02:03
Bomb threats against multiple state capitols force evacuations00:24
Concerns grow over shipping crisis playing out in the Red Sea02:06