How did the military lose track of a $100M F-35 fighter jet?
02:47
Ripple effects of UAW strike spreads as part suppliers weigh layoffs
01:51
1-year-old baby dies from fentanyl exposure at NYC day care
01:55
Now Playing
Blinken on the $6B that helped free Americans imprisoned in Iran
07:39
UP NEXT
President Biden urges global support of Ukraine in UN address
02:17
Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space
04:53
Here are the nicest cities in the United States
01:26
Peak foliage times across the US for 2023
00:41
Do more people record concerts or stay in the moment?
00:46
Gisele Bündchen says divorce from Tom Brady has been ‘tough’
02:08
2023 Profile in Courage winners include 5 South Carolina senators
06:49
Bill Maher reverses plans to return without writers amid strike
00:27
Clorox says cyberattack is still causing production delays
00:28
Blinken on the $6B that helped free Americans imprisoned in Iran
07:39
Copied
Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits down with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and weighs in on the funds Iran received during a prisoner swap for five Americans, how the United States and other countries are working to support Ukraine in a long-term, sustainable way and Kim Jong Un meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia.Sept. 20, 2023
Hollywood strikes: Talks to resume between writers and studios
03:05
Queen Rania: ‘The world is at an inflection point’
08:25
Aurora borealis lights up skies from Washington to Wisconsin
00:37
Bear captured at Disney World is released back into the wild
00:34
Patriots fan dies after being punched in the face twice at a game