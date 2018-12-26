News

Search to find person who betrayed Anne Frank goes high-tech

03:09

The story of Anne Frank and who betrayed her and her family remains the ultimate cold case, and retired FBI agent Vince Pankoke wants to solve it. Recently declassified Nazi files and cutting-edge technology could lead Pankoke and his team closer to solving the mystery. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports.Dec. 26, 2018

