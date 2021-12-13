Search suspended after woman falls overboard from cruise ship

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a woman who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Mexico. Officials say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, fell overboard at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
