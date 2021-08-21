Search for new ‘Jeopardy!’ host resumes after Mike Richards steps down

Mike Richards stepped down as the new host of “Jeopardy!” on Friday after controversial comments he made in the past came to light. Richards will remain the show’s executive producer as the search for a permanent host begins again. There is new pressure to take note from the late Alex Trebek, who floated two possible hosts to succeed him, including NHL sportscaster Alex Faust and legal analyst Laura Coates. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Weekend TODAY.Aug. 21, 2021