IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 78% off school essentials, tech, more deals to make life easier

TODAY

Search for new ‘Jeopardy!’ host resumes after Mike Richards steps down

02:17

Mike Richards stepped down as the new host of “Jeopardy!” on Friday after controversial comments he made in the past came to light. Richards will remain the show’s executive producer as the search for a permanent host begins again. There is new pressure to take note from the late Alex Trebek, who floated two possible hosts to succeed him, including NHL sportscaster Alex Faust and legal analyst Laura Coates. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Weekend TODAY.Aug. 21, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All