Sean Penn on helping Haiti after devastating earthquake

Actor Sean Penn talks about his nonprofit organization CORE, which is responding in Haiti after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country last week. “My job — psychologically and practically — is to do what the Haitians are doing, which is put one foot in front of the other. And when I say ‘my,’ I really mean our organization's job. And that's what they're doing,” he said. Catch the full Sunday Sitdown with Penn this weekend on Sunday TODAY.Aug. 20, 2021