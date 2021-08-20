Sean Penn on helping Haiti after devastating earthquake

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Actor Sean Penn talks about his nonprofit organization CORE, which is responding in Haiti after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country last week. “My job — psychologically and practically — is to do what the Haitians are doing, which is put one foot in front of the other. And when I say ‘my,’ I really mean our organization's job. And that's what they're doing,” he said. Catch the full Sunday Sitdown with Penn this weekend on Sunday TODAY.Aug. 20, 2021

