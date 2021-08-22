Sean Penn on acting with daughter Dylan, Haiti relief efforts
08:11
Share this -
copied
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Sean Penn talks to Willie Geist about what it was like acting alongside his daughter, Dylan, in the new film “Flag Day.” This is the first time Penn has both directed and starred in a movie, something he says he would not want to do again. The Oscar winner also gets emotional talking about the current state of Haiti following the assassination of the country’s president and a devastating earthquake.Aug. 22, 2021