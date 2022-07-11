IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sea lions chase away sunbathers on San Diego beach

A TikTok video taken in San Diego is going viral for capturing the moment when two sea lions chased beachgoers down the sand at La Jolla Cove. No one was hurt, but the encounter is raising concerns about people getting too close to the animals.July 11, 2022

Like a true Californian, sea lion takes the 94 to the 805 before freeway rescue

