Sea lion returned to ocean after getting rescued from busy San Diego freeway
00:35
Share this -
copied
A sea lion that made its way across a busy San Diego freeway in January is now back in the Pacific Ocean. The animal was rescued by a team of vets and brought to Sea World for rehabilitation.Feb. 12, 2022
Now Playing
Sea lion returned to ocean after getting rescued from busy San Diego freeway
00:35
UP NEXT
9 Phoenix police officers recovering after ambush
00:28
Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win
02:34
Pfizer delays FDA request for COVID vaccine for children under 5
00:34
Canadian truckers resist orders to end blockade at border crossing