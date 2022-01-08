A 200-pound sea lion has been rescued by a team from SeaWorld in San Diego after the marine mammal made its way along a busy freeway and crossed four lanes of traffic into a median. Authorities are mystified how the sea lion, which is now under SeaWorld’s care, made the four-mile trip from the beach.Jan. 8, 2022
Sea lion rescued from busy freeway in California
