Sea captain reunites with one of the refugees he saved in 1978

In 1978, 51 Vietnamese refugees who were fleeing communism got lost in the South China Sea. While many boats passed them, Georg Pedersen insisted on letting all 33 adults and 18 children on board. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on the heartwarming reunion between Pedersen and one of the refugees he saved.May 27, 2022