    Scripps National Spelling Bee ends with historic tiebreaker

    01:52
TODAY

Scripps National Spelling Bee ends with historic tiebreaker

01:52

After a tiebreaker that gives final contestants 90 seconds to spell as many words as possible, fourteen-year-old Harini Logan was crowned this year’s champion. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares a recap of the competition. June 3, 2022

Scripps National Spelling Bee: lightning round spells victory for Texas eighth-grader Harini Logan

    Scripps National Spelling Bee ends with historic tiebreaker

    01:52

