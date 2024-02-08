Caught on cam: Moose chases skiers at popular Jackson Hole spot
00:54
5 Marines missing after helicopter crashes in California mountains
01:37
Several missing after Pennsylvania house fire and shooting
01:29
Congress in gridlock after Republicans kill bipartisan border bill
02:14
US airstrike kills militia leader involved in deadly drone attack
02:17
Now Playing
Supreme Court weighs whether Trump can stay on Colorado ballot
02:00
UP NEXT
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz talk putting private art collection on display
05:34
Kendra Scott shares expert advice to run a small business
06:41
Donna Kelce shares how she encourages sons before big games
05:29
McDonald's, fast food chains respond to backlash over rising prices
04:13
Prince William resumes duties, Prince Harry arrives in UK
02:00
Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 left Boeing without door bolts: report
02:22
Federal court rules Trump is not immune in 2020 election case
02:02
Jury foreperson in Jennifer Crumbley case speaks out on verdict
04:00
Jennifer Crumbley convicted for her son's school shooting rampage
02:07
House Republicans fail to impeach Secretary Mayorkas
01:54
Dating after 60: How to embrace the possibilities
10:05
How to make your own Valentine’s Day bouquet in 3 easy steps
04:31
Figure skater Gracie Gold speaks candidly on mental health battle
08:38
Senate Republicans threaten to block border bill they negotiated
02:01
Supreme Court weighs whether Trump can stay on Colorado ballot
02:00
Copied
Copied
The Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether former President Donald Trump can be excluded from the Colorado’s primary ballot after the state's court ruled he could not appear citing the 14th amendment. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.Feb. 8, 2024
Caught on cam: Moose chases skiers at popular Jackson Hole spot
00:54
5 Marines missing after helicopter crashes in California mountains
01:37
Several missing after Pennsylvania house fire and shooting
01:29
Congress in gridlock after Republicans kill bipartisan border bill
02:14
US airstrike kills militia leader involved in deadly drone attack
02:17
Now Playing
Supreme Court weighs whether Trump can stay on Colorado ballot
02:00
UP NEXT
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz talk putting private art collection on display
05:34
Kendra Scott shares expert advice to run a small business
06:41
Donna Kelce shares how she encourages sons before big games
05:29
McDonald's, fast food chains respond to backlash over rising prices
04:13
Prince William resumes duties, Prince Harry arrives in UK
02:00
Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 left Boeing without door bolts: report
02:22
Federal court rules Trump is not immune in 2020 election case
02:02
Jury foreperson in Jennifer Crumbley case speaks out on verdict
04:00
Jennifer Crumbley convicted for her son's school shooting rampage
02:07
House Republicans fail to impeach Secretary Mayorkas
01:54
Dating after 60: How to embrace the possibilities
10:05
How to make your own Valentine’s Day bouquet in 3 easy steps
04:31
Figure skater Gracie Gold speaks candidly on mental health battle
08:38
Senate Republicans threaten to block border bill they negotiated