  • Taylor Swift, Lizzo speak out after SCOTUS’ abortion decision

    SCOTUS’ ruling forces Mississippi’s only abortion clinic to close

    Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

  • Amy Klobuchar reacts to SCOTUS’ abortion ruling: ‘We can change this’

  • Biden condemns SCOTUS’ Roe v. Wade decision: ‘This is not over’

  • Inside the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade

  • Supreme Court’s abortion reversal sets off anger and celebration

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

  • Watch: Thousands demonstrate nationwide after Supreme Court's ruling on abortion

  • A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

  • End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services

  • Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

  • Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision

  • America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

  • Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients

  • Watch: 9-months pregnant woman reacts to Supreme Court's 'horrible' abortion ruling

  • Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’

  • Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference

  • Lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

TODAY

SCOTUS’ ruling forces Mississippi’s only abortion clinic to close

The Supreme Court’s historic ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade has some states already banning abortions with others set to do so in the next few months. In the state of Mississippi, there is one abortion clinic that will be forced to shut its doors for good. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for Saturday TODAY.June 25, 2022

Play All