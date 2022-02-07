Scott Hamilton on Nathan Chen’s medal prospects, Vincent Zhou’s positive COVID test
03:21
Share this -
copied
Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Nathan Chen’s prospects in the men’s individual competition on Monday. The former Olympian discusses what it will take for Chen to take home gold, as well as what could stand in his way. “When he is on his game, he is virtually unbeatable” he says. Hamilton also addresses Vincent Zhou’s positive COVID-19 test, explaining what could happen next for the athlete.Feb. 7, 2022
Jaelin Kauf reacts to boyfriend’s celebration in Beijing: 'I love that video so much'
03:25
Now Playing
Scott Hamilton on Nathan Chen’s medal prospects, Vincent Zhou’s positive COVID test
03:21
UP NEXT
All eyes on Nathan Chen ahead of Olympic figure skating competition in Beijing
03:37
Watch how Team USA snowboarder Julia Marino celebrated competitor’s gold-medal win
01:07
China doubles roster for 2022 Winter Games with help from recruited foreign athletes