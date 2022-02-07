Scott Hamilton on Nathan Chen’s medal prospects, Vincent Zhou’s positive COVID test

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Nathan Chen’s prospects in the men’s individual competition on Monday. The former Olympian discusses what it will take for Chen to take home gold, as well as what could stand in his way. “When he is on his game, he is virtually unbeatable” he says. Hamilton also addresses Vincent Zhou’s positive COVID-19 test, explaining what could happen next for the athlete.Feb. 7, 2022

