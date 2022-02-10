Scott Eastwood on his first rom-com ‘ I Want You Back,’ reveals surprising go-to karaoke song

Actor Scott Eastwood (and his adorable dog Josie) joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to talk about his role in the new rom-com “I Want You Back,” where he plays a personal trainer who has been described as cool, handsome and the ultimate Greek God. When asked about the most romantic thing he’s ever done, he says that “it doesn’t have to always be on Valentine’s Day. You can bring flowers and surprise somebody whenever.” Eastwood also reveals his go-to karaoke tune is “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston.Feb. 10, 2022