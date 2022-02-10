IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: Gold medal-worthy products, starting at $6

  • Now Playing

    Scott Eastwood on his first rom-com ‘ I Want You Back,’ reveals surprising go-to karaoke song

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Myers on playing Dr. Evil in Super Bowl ad, teases possibility of 4th 'Austin Powers' movie

    05:41

  • Surprises and snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and more

    05:18

  • Ewan McGregor on Super Bowl ad, traveling the world

    04:51

  • Oprah surprises Danielle Brooks, announcing she was cast in 'The Color Purple'

    01:13

  • Hoda Kotb on hard learning curve she faced after moving to New York

    01:46

  • A closer look at the 2022 Oscar nominees

    05:11

  • Jennifer Coolidge reveals what she actually ate during Uber Eats Super Bowl ad

    04:56

  • Here are the 2022 Oscar nominees

    05:34

  • Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movie

    08:26

  • Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’

    05:23

  • Andy Cohen celebrates getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    01:12

  • Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'

    05:21

  • Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke

    04:13

  • Liam Neeson on being unlikely action star at 70, landing role in 'Schindler’s List’

    08:07

  • Watch: J. Lo and Maluma help one man pull off a surprise engagement!

    05:36

  • Jennifer Lopez on why she relates to her character in ‘Marry Me’

    06:35

  • See Kia’s Super Bowl ad set to the tune of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

    01:48

  • ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ directors talk about front-row seat to Kanye West

    04:21

  • ‘Gaslit’ trailer: Get first look at series centered around Watergate scandal

    00:59

TODAY

Scott Eastwood on his first rom-com ‘ I Want You Back,’ reveals surprising go-to karaoke song

04:56

Actor Scott Eastwood (and his adorable dog Josie) joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to talk about his role in the new rom-com “I Want You Back,” where he plays a personal trainer who has been described as cool, handsome and the ultimate Greek God. When asked about the most romantic thing he’s ever done, he says that “it doesn’t have to always be on Valentine’s Day. You can bring flowers and surprise somebody whenever.” Eastwood also reveals his go-to karaoke tune is “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston.Feb. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Scott Eastwood on his first rom-com ‘ I Want You Back,’ reveals surprising go-to karaoke song

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Myers on playing Dr. Evil in Super Bowl ad, teases possibility of 4th 'Austin Powers' movie

    05:41

  • Surprises and snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and more

    05:18

  • Ewan McGregor on Super Bowl ad, traveling the world

    04:51

  • Oprah surprises Danielle Brooks, announcing she was cast in 'The Color Purple'

    01:13

  • Hoda Kotb on hard learning curve she faced after moving to New York

    01:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All