IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

24 must-haves for stress-free summer travel — starting at $9

  • Sen. Manchin won’t support new climate spending, taxes on rich

    00:32
  • Now Playing

    Scorching summer heat leaves some regions in triple-digits

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Secret Service deleted texts about Jan. 6, watchdog days

    00:33

  • Family greeted by manatee while surfing off Florida coast

    00:52

  • Travel demand surges despite lost bags, flight cancellations

    02:25

  • Buffalo's Tops supermarket to reopen 2 months after shooting

    01:48

  • Producer price index sees 11% spike: What it means for your wallet

    02:21

  • Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia amid soaring oil prices at home

    02:26

  • Ivana Trump dies at 73: A look back at her life in the spotlight

    02:57

  • How conversations with strangers are helping bridge a divide

    05:12

  • Indigenous people fight to save New York shoreline and heritage

    04:11

  • Yankees all-stars visit TODAY to talk about HOPE Week 2022

    06:34

  • How to protect yourself from phone scams

    04:24

  • Golfers flock to St. Andrews ahead of 150th Open Championship

    04:09

  • Gabby Giffords on road to recovery, fight to make America safer

    07:58

  • Brittney Griner returns to Russian court one week after guilty plea

    01:20

  • TikTok couponer shares tips for saving money at the grocery store

    03:16

  • Popular beaches shut down amid sharp rise in shark attacks

    03:01

  • House votes to create a secure system for reporting UFOs

    00:27

  • Full moon fever strikes as millions snap shots of supermoon

    01:08

TODAY

Scorching summer heat leaves some regions in triple-digits

01:09

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking scorching heat in some regions of the United States, leaving some cities in triple-digit temperatures.July 15, 2022

  • Sen. Manchin won’t support new climate spending, taxes on rich

    00:32
  • Now Playing

    Scorching summer heat leaves some regions in triple-digits

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Secret Service deleted texts about Jan. 6, watchdog days

    00:33

  • Family greeted by manatee while surfing off Florida coast

    00:52

  • Travel demand surges despite lost bags, flight cancellations

    02:25

  • Buffalo's Tops supermarket to reopen 2 months after shooting

    01:48

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All