Alicia Keys talks Broadway show inspired by her life and career
07:47
How the O.J. Simpson case captivated Americans
03:55
Trina Robbins, comic book creator and historian, dies at 85
01:53
Now Playing
Science class reunites 46 years later to witness total solar eclipse
04:49
UP NEXT
Donations soar at music repair shop for students after Oscar win
03:24
Science class of ’78 reunites for solar eclipse in Sunday Mug Shot
01:49
How will voters react to Trump’s criminal hush money trial?
02:02
Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania ahead of hush money trial
01:46
Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?
02:11
Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran
01:39
Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies
02:07
Larry David talks Richard Lewis, ‘Curb’ finale and start in comedy
07:36
Larry David returns to NYC neighborhood that inspired ‘Seinfeld’
04:16
Porch pirate caught on camera disguised in garbage bag
03:02
Solar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch the phenomenon
04:43
Mom and daughters catch Maui sunrise in Sunday Mug Shot
01:33
Lou Conter, last survivor from USS Arizona, dies at 102
02:12
Powerball ticket worth $1.3 billion sold in Oregon
00:34
Trump campaign announces record $50.5 million donation haul
01:36
Iran promises to retaliate for Israeli attack on consulate in Syria
02:46
Science class reunites 46 years later to witness total solar eclipse
04:49
Copied
Copied
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week including a science class from 1978 reuniting with their teacher to witness the once-in-a-generation total solar eclipse, a racehorse trotting on the wrong track and more!April 14, 2024
Alicia Keys talks Broadway show inspired by her life and career
07:47
How the O.J. Simpson case captivated Americans
03:55
Trina Robbins, comic book creator and historian, dies at 85
01:53
Now Playing
Science class reunites 46 years later to witness total solar eclipse
04:49
UP NEXT
Donations soar at music repair shop for students after Oscar win
03:24
Science class of ’78 reunites for solar eclipse in Sunday Mug Shot
01:49
How will voters react to Trump’s criminal hush money trial?
02:02
Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania ahead of hush money trial
01:46
Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?
02:11
Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran
01:39
Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies
02:07
Larry David talks Richard Lewis, ‘Curb’ finale and start in comedy
07:36
Larry David returns to NYC neighborhood that inspired ‘Seinfeld’
04:16
Porch pirate caught on camera disguised in garbage bag
03:02
Solar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch the phenomenon
04:43
Mom and daughters catch Maui sunrise in Sunday Mug Shot
01:33
Lou Conter, last survivor from USS Arizona, dies at 102
02:12
Powerball ticket worth $1.3 billion sold in Oregon
00:34
Trump campaign announces record $50.5 million donation haul
01:36
Iran promises to retaliate for Israeli attack on consulate in Syria