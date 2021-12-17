Schools take precautions against TikTok threat

School districts across the country are responding to an anonymous threat on TikTok that warns of potential violence in schools on Friday. NBC justice correspondent Pete Williams reports for TODAY.Dec. 17, 2021
UP NEXT
At least 5 dead after powerful storm system sweeps through Midwest
00:29
Biden signals Build Back Better bill will likely be delayed until 2022
00:27
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women
02:45
FDA permanently allows abortion pills to be sent by mail
00:23
Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone
02:20
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s Sackler family opioid settlement