Schools suggest mildly sick kids should attend class anyway
03:00
UP NEXT
Amy Yasbeck talks heart health in honor of late husband John Ritter
05:56
Don't want to exercise? You're not lazy, science says
02:53
How to talk to your kids about mental health, online safety
04:59
3 experts share important tips for maintaining a healthy heart
06:31
How to use the Recharge Method to get your day going strong
04:40
Numbers to look out for when checking heart health
04:11
Demi Lovato opens up about her engagement, health journey
04:57
Cardiac arrest survivor talks importance of learning CPR
05:08
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
02:25
How to build better habits: Ally Love shares diet and fitness tips
05:28
February Start TODAY walking challenge comes to South Carolina!
04:53
Heart attack survivor shares story of surviving 'widowmaker'
04:02
The Start TODAY February fitness challenge is all about balance
02:04
Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me
02:31
The right way to fight with your significant other
06:35
Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?
02:50
How to build trust in the workplace
05:47
Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer
07:00
Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out
04:00
Schools suggest mildly sick kids should attend class anyway
03:00
Copied
Copied
Whether your child has a cough or the sniffles, a growing number of schools are encouraging parents to send their kids to class even if they aren’t feeling 100%. NBC’s Dr. Natalie Azar shares what parents should know on TODAY.Feb. 8, 2024
Now Playing
Schools suggest mildly sick kids should attend class anyway
03:00
UP NEXT
Amy Yasbeck talks heart health in honor of late husband John Ritter
05:56
Don't want to exercise? You're not lazy, science says
02:53
How to talk to your kids about mental health, online safety
04:59
3 experts share important tips for maintaining a healthy heart
06:31
How to use the Recharge Method to get your day going strong
04:40
Numbers to look out for when checking heart health
04:11
Demi Lovato opens up about her engagement, health journey
04:57
Cardiac arrest survivor talks importance of learning CPR
05:08
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
02:25
How to build better habits: Ally Love shares diet and fitness tips
05:28
February Start TODAY walking challenge comes to South Carolina!
04:53
Heart attack survivor shares story of surviving 'widowmaker'
04:02
The Start TODAY February fitness challenge is all about balance
02:04
Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me
02:31
The right way to fight with your significant other
06:35
Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?
02:50
How to build trust in the workplace
05:47
Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer
07:00
Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out