Schools open their classrooms – and hearts – to Ukrainian students

The United Nations says about 10 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine, with about 3.5 million fleeing to other countries. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kelly Cobiella shares stories of school-age children adapting to the changes.
March 23, 2022 Read More
