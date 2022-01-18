IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Schools, hospitals struggle amid omicron but some areas begin to see drop in cases 02:16
Schools nationwide are dealing with staffing issues as the omicron variant sweeps through classrooms. But, with early evidence showing cases plateauing in certain parts of the country, there’s newfound hope that this could be the last major peak of the pandemic. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.
Jan. 18, 2022
