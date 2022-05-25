IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    School security back in the spotlight after Texas school shooting

TODAY

School security back in the spotlight after Texas school shooting

02:54

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is kickstarting important discussions about school security all across the country. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY on the increased safety measures schools are taking to prepare for different kinds of emergencies.May 25, 2022

