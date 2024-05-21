IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Scarlett Johansson says OpenAI used her voice without permission
02:32
UP NEXT
Target to lower prices on thousands of items to lure shoppers
02:50
Why Amal Clooney is in spotlight following ICC arrest warrants
03:13
Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse removed from wreckage
00:26
EPA warns of increasing cyberattack risk of US water systems
02:02
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu
02:13
Iran begins funerals for President Raisi killed in helicopter crash
03:01
Prosecutors rests case against Trump in dramatic day of testimony
03:15
Hoda & Jenna go see Caitlin Clark in NY Liberty home opener
05:34
Mallory Weggemann talks Paris Paralympics, ‘Watershed’ doc
05:10
How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more
04:33
Tina Brown shares preview of Aspen Ideas festival
05:41
Exclusive: Drake Bell reflects on the aftermath of ‘Quiet on Set’
05:53
First Black man trained as astronaut goes to space 63 years later
02:22
Sean 'Diddy' Combs issues apology after disturbing assault video
02:29
Simone Biles wins gymnastics Classic, paving way for Paris Games
04:51
Dali cargo ship that hit Baltimore bridge begins to refloat
01:48
Trump's criminal trial in New York could come to a close this week
02:07
Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail
02:10
Tornadoes tear through Central Plains amid extreme heat in Texas
03:06
Scarlett Johansson says OpenAI used her voice without permission
02:32
Copied
Copied
Scarlett Johansson is accusing the parent company of OpenAI for using a likeness of her voice without her permission. Johansson says she refused a request to voice the companies’ virtual assistant, Sky, and was “shocked, angered and in disbelief” when she later heard how it sounds. NBC’s Kaylee Hartung reports for TODAY.May 21, 2024
Now Playing
Scarlett Johansson says OpenAI used her voice without permission
02:32
UP NEXT
Target to lower prices on thousands of items to lure shoppers
02:50
Why Amal Clooney is in spotlight following ICC arrest warrants
03:13
Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse removed from wreckage
00:26
EPA warns of increasing cyberattack risk of US water systems
02:02
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu
02:13
Iran begins funerals for President Raisi killed in helicopter crash
03:01
Prosecutors rests case against Trump in dramatic day of testimony
03:15
Hoda & Jenna go see Caitlin Clark in NY Liberty home opener
05:34
Mallory Weggemann talks Paris Paralympics, ‘Watershed’ doc
05:10
How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more
04:33
Tina Brown shares preview of Aspen Ideas festival
05:41
Exclusive: Drake Bell reflects on the aftermath of ‘Quiet on Set’
05:53
First Black man trained as astronaut goes to space 63 years later
02:22
Sean 'Diddy' Combs issues apology after disturbing assault video
02:29
Simone Biles wins gymnastics Classic, paving way for Paris Games
04:51
Dali cargo ship that hit Baltimore bridge begins to refloat
01:48
Trump's criminal trial in New York could come to a close this week
02:07
Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail
02:10
Tornadoes tear through Central Plains amid extreme heat in Texas