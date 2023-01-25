Savings for the new year | Consumer Confidential

- Now Playing
Savings for the new year | Consumer Confidential25:05
- UP NEXT
Low-impact workout with dumbbells17:22
She Made It: All Things Love24:50
Tom Hanks on combating his “nice guy” image in new movie23:17
Couple grieves, heals together after horrific rock climbing accident25:01
Jonathan Bennett on why he watches true-crime documentaries to fall asleep03:44
Young trailblazers changing the world | Up Next25:03
10-minute bodyweight workout to tone the legs and butt11:43
5 essential ab exercises to kick off the new year13:15
5 easy upper-body movements to help avoid back pain10:29
TODAY's Bobbie Thomas sits down with close friends to discuss love and loss25:01
Craig Melvin slices into the history of pie in America | Family Style24:54
Chris Witherspoon shares his favorite things to watch during the holiday season06:18
Easy Essentials: Butternut Squash Soup06:46
- Now Playing
Savings for the new year | Consumer Confidential25:05
- UP NEXT
Low-impact workout with dumbbells17:22
She Made It: All Things Love24:50
Tom Hanks on combating his “nice guy” image in new movie23:17
Couple grieves, heals together after horrific rock climbing accident25:01
Jonathan Bennett on why he watches true-crime documentaries to fall asleep03:44
Play All
Play All