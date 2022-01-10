Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022
As 2022 begins, many people are taking a renewed look at their finances. NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY with her favorite money moves for the new year, including tracking your spending, fine-tuning your savings goals and getting started in investing.Jan. 10, 2022
