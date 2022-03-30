IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

29 problem-solving Amazon finds you didn’t know you needed

TODAY

Save money on digital subscriptions: Deals, free alternatives, more

05:12

NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to show how to save money on digital subscriptions from streaming to groceries to cloud storage. Nguyen says to first take stock of what you have and are paying for, select the plan that works best for you, call up companies to ask for a deal and consider bundle packages or free alternatives.March 30, 2022

