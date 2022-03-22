Inflation and interest rates are making the lives of everyday Americans more expensive. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips to spend less and save more, including savvy ways to pay down your debt and reassess your bills.March 22, 2022
How to save big on bills, gas, groceries and more
