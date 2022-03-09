Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas
TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie stops by the Fourth Hour to surprise Hoda and Jenna with skirt steak and margaritas she recently learned how to make on her new TODAY All Day series called, “Starting From Scratch with Savannah.” In the series Savannah gets cooking lessons from culinary icons.March 9, 2022
