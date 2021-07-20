Savannah Guthrie talks about ‘locked down’ life in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

Live from Tokyo, TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie talks about what life is like there ahead of the Olympics. “It’s super strict and very locked down,” she says, describing the battery of COVID-19 testing she’s had to go through. Because journalists are not allowed to leave their hotel, she says NBC’s Natalie Morales has started a walking club inside the hotel. Despite all the protocols, “there’s still a lot of excitement” about the Olympics, Savannah says.