IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah Guthrie learns to cook kid-friendly meals with help from Siri Daly now on TODAY All Day

  • Now Playing

    Savannah Guthrie learns to make kid-friendly meals | Starting from Scratch

    25:00
  • UP NEXT

    Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas

    04:45

  • Savannah Guthrie makes roasted vegetables and grilled skirt steak

    05:25

  • Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’

    06:18

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch

    24:58

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to cook a cozy winter meal for her family | Starting from Scratch

    25:03

TODAY

Savannah Guthrie learns to make kid-friendly meals | Starting from Scratch

25:00

Cookbook author Siri Daly guides TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie as she learns to cook. The pair makes kid-friendly favorites including grilled cheese, chicken tenders and mac and cheese with a healthy twist.March 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Savannah Guthrie learns to make kid-friendly meals | Starting from Scratch

    25:00
  • UP NEXT

    Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas

    04:45

  • Savannah Guthrie makes roasted vegetables and grilled skirt steak

    05:25

  • Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’

    06:18

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch

    24:58

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to cook a cozy winter meal for her family | Starting from Scratch

    25:03

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All