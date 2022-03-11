Savannah Guthrie learns to make kid-friendly meals | Starting from Scratch
25:00
Share this -
copied
Cookbook author Siri Daly guides TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie as she learns to cook. The pair makes kid-friendly favorites including grilled cheese, chicken tenders and mac and cheese with a healthy twist.March 11, 2022
Now Playing
Savannah Guthrie learns to make kid-friendly meals | Starting from Scratch
25:00
UP NEXT
Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas
04:45
Savannah Guthrie makes roasted vegetables and grilled skirt steak
05:25
Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’
06:18
Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch
24:58
Savannah Guthrie learns to cook a cozy winter meal for her family | Starting from Scratch