IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah Guthrie learns to cook easy at-home seafood with Bobby Flay on TODAY All Day

  • Now Playing

    Savannah Guthrie learns to make crab cakes and crispy fish tacos| Starting from Scratch

    24:58
  • UP NEXT

    Savannah Guthrie learns to make a Mediterranean-inspired feast | Starting from Scratch

    24:58

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make breakfast favorites | Starting from Scratch

    24:59

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make kid-friendly meals | Starting from Scratch

    25:00

  • Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas

    04:45

  • Savannah Guthrie makes roasted vegetables and grilled skirt steak

    05:25

  • Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’

    06:18

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch

    24:58

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to cook a cozy winter meal for her family | Starting from Scratch

    25:03

TODAY

Savannah Guthrie learns to make crab cakes and crispy fish tacos| Starting from Scratch

24:58

Chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay joins TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie as she learns to cook. The pair makes seafood from coast to coast including crab cakes with an orange chive tartar sauce and crispy fried fish tacos with a mango black bean salsa.April 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Savannah Guthrie learns to make crab cakes and crispy fish tacos| Starting from Scratch

    24:58
  • UP NEXT

    Savannah Guthrie learns to make a Mediterranean-inspired feast | Starting from Scratch

    24:58

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make breakfast favorites | Starting from Scratch

    24:59

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make kid-friendly meals | Starting from Scratch

    25:00

  • Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas

    04:45

  • Savannah Guthrie makes roasted vegetables and grilled skirt steak

    05:25

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All