IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Savannah Guthrie learns to cook a cozy winter meal for her family | Starting from Scratch 25:03
UP NEXT
‘Shop All Day’: Last-Minute Gifts 25:03 Alison Sweeney previews ‘Days of our Lives’ Christmas movie 05:01 Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy 04:43 Melissa Joan Hart reflects on ‘Sabrina’ and talks ‘Mistletoe in Montana’ 06:59 Nutty for nuts? Make these irresistible mandel bread cookies | Saucy 07:31 Alejandra Ramos makes chipotle-lime steak tacos in under 30 minutes | TODAY Food All Stars 09:59 Jake Cohen makes rigatoni with a quick cherry tomato ragu | TODAY Food All Stars 08:07 Jerry O’Connell on resonance of ‘Jerry Maguire’ 25 years later 05:33 Anthony Contrino shares his favorite Christmas cookie recipes | Saucy 24:51 ‘Shop TODAY’: Gifts We Love 25:03 Author Ray Richmond recounts Betty White’s influence on the entertainment world 07:54 LeAnn Rimes reflects on the 25th anniversary of her debut album, ‘Blue’ 07:34 Savannah Guthrie learns to cook a cozy winter meal for her family | Starting from Scratch 25:03
Chef and cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell guides TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie as she learns to cook. The pair makes Goop's cozy winter dinner featuring pan-roasted chicken thighs, potato-cauliflower mash with yogurt and chives and a baby kale salad with lemony breadcrumbs.
Dec. 17, 2021 Read More
Now Playing
Savannah Guthrie learns to cook a cozy winter meal for her family | Starting from Scratch 25:03
UP NEXT
‘Shop All Day’: Last-Minute Gifts 25:03 Alison Sweeney previews ‘Days of our Lives’ Christmas movie 05:01 Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy 04:43 Melissa Joan Hart reflects on ‘Sabrina’ and talks ‘Mistletoe in Montana’ 06:59 Nutty for nuts? Make these irresistible mandel bread cookies | Saucy 07:31